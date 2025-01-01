MSC Lost & Found

In accordance with Texas A&M Student Rule 40, the MSC Student Programs Office is responsible for managing a significant portion of the campus Lost & Found.

Our purpose is to provide a service for all student, staff, and community members at Texas A&M University by facilitating the central lost and found.

We strive to work toward returning as many items as possible to owners. If you’ve lost or found an item on campus, please visit us in the Memorial Student Center Student Programs Office on the 2nd floor of the MSC, suite 2240.