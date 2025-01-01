MSC Lost & Found
In accordance with Texas A&M Student Rule 40, the MSC Student Programs Office is responsible for managing a significant portion of the campus Lost & Found.
Our purpose is to provide a service for all student, staff, and community members at Texas A&M University by facilitating the central lost and found.
We strive to work toward returning as many items as possible to owners. If you’ve lost or found an item on campus, please visit us in the Memorial Student Center Student Programs Office on the 2nd floor of the MSC, suite 2240.
Fall/Spring Hours
Monday – Thursday
8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday
5 – 9 p.m.
Summer/Break Hours
Monday – Friday
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Individuals may drop off lost items in MSC Suite 2240. Departments with found items may use campus mail stop 1237 to send items to the MSC Lost and Found.
If you’re picking up a lost item, visit MSC Suite 2240. or call 979-458-9721