MSC Lost & Found

MSC Lost and Found Sale, Thursday, March 27, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rudder Plaza

In accordance with Texas A&M Student Rule 40, the MSC Student Programs Office is responsible for managing a significant portion of the campus Lost & Found. 

Our purpose is to provide a service for all student, staff, and community members at Texas A&M University by facilitating the central lost and found.

We strive to work toward returning as many items as possible to owners. If you’ve lost or found an item on campus, please visit us in the Memorial Student Center Student Programs Office on the 2nd floor of the MSC, suite 2240.

Fall/Spring Hours

Monday – Thursday
8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday
5 – 9 p.m.

Summer/Break Hours

Monday – Friday
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Contact Information
(979) 845-1515 or (979) 458-9721
[email protected]
MSC Suite 2240
 

To Return Found Items
Individuals may drop off lost items in MSC Suite 2240. Departments with found items may use campus mail stop 1237 to send items to the MSC Lost and Found.

To Claim Lost Items
If you’re picking up a lost item, visit MSC Suite 2240. or call 979-458-9721

